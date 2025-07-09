FORMER Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been rushed to hospital for emergency surgery - after a first op on the 67-year-old went wrong.

The German spent six months as Red Devils interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal in November 2021.

Rangnick has since worked as Austria's national coach and aims to lead them to the 2026 World Cup finals.

Acoording to the Sun, wear and tear to his ankle caused him to undergo a routine operation last month.

Former Stuttgart, Schalke and RB Leipzig boss Rangnick returned to his home near Salzburg soon afterwards.

But the wound caused by the surgery became seriously inflamed, forcing the veteran coach to go back under the knife.

Rangnick is still in hospital, but hopes to return home on Friday.

Austrian FA spokesman Thomas Trukesitz insisted: "Ralf Rangnick is doing well.

"Nobody needs to have any concerns about his health."

Rangnick's first duties when he returns to fitness will be to prepare the Austria side for World Cup qualifiers against Cyprus and Bosnia & Herzegovina in early September.

They are well placed after winning their opening two games.

United finished sixth during Rangnick's spell in charge, their 58-point tally their worst in the Premier League until last season.

Old Trafford chiefs had planned for him to stay on as a consultant, but scrapped the plan after he was appointed Austria coach.

Rangnick took charge of 29 games during his time at United.

He managed 11 wins in that time but was only defeated in eight outings.

Rangnick has since won 21 of his 37 matches as Austria boss.

He led his nation to the last 16 at Euro 2024 after topping a group involving France, Holland and Poland.

But Austria were immediately knocked out in a 2-1 defeat to Turkey.

And they will be desperate to make amends if they can qualify for next year's World Cup in the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh