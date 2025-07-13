Chelsea head into the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final as clear underdogs when they face Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, July 13

The French champions have been in devastating form, netting 15 goals without reply in their last four matches against top European opposition

YEN.com.gh explores the key strategies Chelsea could use to pull off a shock victory and derail PSG’s dominant run

Chelsea will face their toughest test yet in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup when they take on European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s grand finale at MetLife Stadium.

The Blues have impressed throughout the competition, seeing off Benfica in the quarter-finals before dispatching Brazilian sides Palmeiras and Fluminense in successive knockout matches.

However, PSG represent an entirely different level of opposition, one Chelsea must approach with caution, discipline, and a clear game plan.

PSG have blitzed through their side of the draw, hammering Atlético Madrid 4-0, outclassing Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, and completely dismantling Real Madrid with another 4-0 win in the semi-final.

Luis Enrique’s side arrive in New Jersey as overwhelming favourites, and it’s up to Enzo Maresca and his team to pull off a tactical masterclass if they are to win the trophy.

1. Compact defence

To have any chance of overcoming PSG’s star-studded attack, Chelsea must be defensively rock-solid. Maresca cannot afford to leave his backline exposed, and that starts with dropping the defensive line deeper to reduce the threat of PSG’s pacy forwards running in behind.

PSG scored three goals inside 24 minutes in their semi-final against Real Madrid, highlighting just how explosive their front line can be. Chelsea must prevent that kind of early onslaught by staying compact and organised.

Starting Reece James over Malo Gusto at right-back will be key to containing the threat of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The return of Levi Colwill from suspension also provides a timely boost, as he can help manage Ousmane Dembélé’s movement and creativity.

In midfield, Maresca may opt for a more conservative double pivot. If fit, Roméo Lavia and Moisés Caicedo could be tasked with shielding the back four, disrupting PSG’s rhythm, and controlling transitions.

On the flanks, Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku must press relentlessly and track back to support the full-backs, ensuring Chelsea aren't overrun by PSG’s full-backs and wide attackers.

2. Suffocate PSG’s midfield

While PSG’s attackers draw most of the headlines, their midfield trio of Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz, and João Neves are the real engine of the team. Vitinha orchestrates play with composure, Ruiz drives forward with intent, and Neves provides balance and energy.

To contain them, Chelsea must disrupt PSG’s midfield flow. This means applying intense pressure high up the pitch and closing down space quickly.

Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández, if deployed together, must stay tight to their opposite numbers and not allow them time to dictate play.

Winning the midfield battle could be the difference. If Chelsea succeed in disrupting PSG’s rhythm, they could slow the game down and make it more difficult for the French side to create scoring opportunities. That would give the Blues a platform to grow into the game and look for chances to strike on the break.

3. Exploit PSG’s defensive absences

While PSG are dominant, they won’t be at full strength in the final. Centre-back Willian Pacho is suspended after picking up a red card in the quarter-finals. His potential replacement, Lucas Hernández, is also unavailable due to suspension.

That leaves Lucas Beraldo, who was solid against Real Madrid, as the likely starter alongside Marquinhos. While Beraldo played well, he lacks Pacho’s physicality and aerial presence. Chelsea must look to take advantage of that.

Whether it’s Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap, or João Pedro leading the line, the Blues should target the space around Beraldo and test him with through balls, crosses, and physical duels. João Pedro, in particular, could be the man for the job after his clinical display against Fluminense.

With smart defensive work, midfield intensity, and targeted attacks, Chelsea have a genuine shot at lifting the trophy.

