Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has threatened to expose individuals he claims have spread falsehoods about him

The 39-year-old announced that Friday, July 18, will be his moment to confront those he believes have deliberately smeared his reputation

His fiery declaration has stirred mixed reactions online, with fans split over whether his anticipated revelations will carry weight

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has drawn a line in the sand.

In a passionate outburst on social media, the retired striker announced plans to name and shame individuals he claims have consistently maligned his reputation.

Asamoah Gyan has sworn to expose individuals who have smeared his name.

“You can laugh now”: Gyan prepares for a public exposé

Gyan, who remains one of the country's most iconic sports figures, expressed deep frustration over what he called false narratives and persistent attacks on his image.

The all-time leading scorer for Ghana’s senior national team revealed during an Instagram live session that he has had enough.

He said he would finally break his silence on Friday, July 18, with revelations that could shake the foundation of public perception around him.

“The people who think that, for all these years, you can mess with me and spread lies about me, anyone who knows they've wronged me, stay tuned on Friday,” he warned.

“You can laugh for now, but you'll understand the reality of life.

"Those who pretended to love me all these years, prepare to face me on Friday. I decided to ignore it, but time is up, so everybody should be ready. If you think it's a joke, you'll understand.”

Ghanaians react to Gyan’s emotional outburst

As his words gained traction online, fans flooded the comment sections with contrasting views.

Some sympathised with the former striker, while others suggested he let sleeping dogs lie. Here’s how a few users reacted on X (formerly Twitter):

@IamNanaQweku expressed doubt:

“Asamoah Gyan always has people hating and saying bad things about him. Masa he for make we think, kraaa… why is he the first person someone hates or said something bad about him anaaa? He for make we think. Mchewwww.”

@FortuneTJ24 threw shade:

“Asamoah Gyan you’re becoming like Ayisah Modi ooo, I think the 2010 World Cup dey frustrate you.”

@C_h_i_e_f_f weighed in on Gyan’s mood:

“Chale, money no dey buy happiness ampa oo...see how depression catch rich man.”

@BenMakafui pointed to missed opportunities:

“Your mates are taking up positions and making the football in their countries better. He is here bickering about unnecessary things.”

@edkaey kept it blunt:

“Make he just focus on the poultry farm business.”

Asamoah Gyan reacts after missing a crucial penalty against Uruguay in the quarter-final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Cameron Spencer.

Controversies never too far from Gyan

This isn’t the first time Gyan has aired his grievances publicly.

Earlier this year, he fired subtle shots at some of his former teammates, stirring debate within Ghana’s football circles, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Since hanging up his boots, the ex-Al Ain and Sunderland striker has often found himself at the centre of public drama, whether it’s football-related spats, personal battles, or business dealings.

Gyan reflects on mistreatment from Ghanaians

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared Asamoah Gyan’s candid reflections on his time with the national team.

The former Black Stars captain revealed he often felt mistreated by Ghanaians despite his dedication and leadership during his tenure.

