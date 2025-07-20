Two PSG superstars both tied the knot during the summer break, celebrating their weddings in Spain and Brazil, respectively

The French champions capped off a remarkable campaign by clinching four major trophies, including their first-ever UEFA Champions League title

Despite their European triumph, PSG ended the season on a sour note after a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final

Paris Saint-Germain wrapped up a landmark season by winning an incredible quadruple, including their first-ever UEFA Champions League title, despite a humbling end at the Club World Cup.

With their short summer break underway, two PSG stars - Fabián Ruiz and Lucas Beraldo - celebrated personal milestones with wedding ceremonies in Spain and Brazil, surrounded by teammates, family, and friends.

Two PSG stars marry nearly on same day, sparking wedding boom across multiple continents

PSG saved their best performance for the biggest stage, thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in a one-sided Champions League final.

Their attack was relentless, with every goal underlining their supremacy on a night that rewrote club history.

But their dream run hit a wall at the FIFA Club World Cup, where Chelsea outclassed them 3-0 in the final.

The Parisians looked flat and out of rhythm, unable to match the intensity of the Premier League side.

Fabian Ruiz and Beraldo tie the knot

With limited vacation time left, the Parisian giants’ stars made the most of it.

Fabián Ruiz married psychologist Rosa Pereira on July 17 at the stunning Collegiate Church of El Salvador in Seville.

The ceremony drew a strong PSG contingent, including Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, and Carlos Soler, as well as former Napoli teammate José Callejón.

The Spanish midfielder celebrated surrounded by friends and teammates in a festive Andalusian atmosphere.

A day later, centre-back Lucas Beraldo exchanged vows with Rafaela Albino, a clinical nutritionist, in Brazil.

The wedding was a more close affair, but PSG captain Marquinhos and his family were there to support the young defender.

Though the club season is over, the celebrations continue off the pitch for Paris Saint-Germain.

Beraldo declares loyalty to PSG amid transfer rumours

Despite swirling transfer speculation, 21-year-old Lucas Beraldo has reaffirmed his commitment to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian defender, who has recently lost his starting spot to William Pacho, remains proud of his role in the club’s historic season.

“What a season we had! (…) I am proud and grateful to be here, to help my teammates write the history of the club. Go PSG,” Beraldo wrote on Instagram — a message clearly aimed at both the club’s hierarchy and its fans.

According to French Football Weekly, Parisian players will resume the path of training in Poissy on August 4.

They will then have ten days to prepare the European Super Cup, scheduled for August 13 in Udine against Tottenham.

