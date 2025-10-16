Kevin-Prince Boateng’s time with the Black Stars was marked by behind-the-scenes tension among some teammates

The former Portsmouth midfielder’s rise from World Cup hero to AC Milan star came amid growing unrest in camp

This revelation comes as reports suggest Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah are considering switching allegiance to play for Ghana

Some Ghanaian players once ganged up against Kevin-Prince Boateng during an international break, following tensions that brewed in the Black Stars camp.

The incident reportedly stemmed from frustration among teammates over the midfielder’s attitude and his selective commitment to national duties.

Inside story of how Black Stars players ganged up against Kevin Prince Boateng

Boateng switched allegiance to represent Ghana ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup after previously featuring for Germany at youth level.

He became one of Ghana’s best performers at the tournament, helping the team reach the quarter-finals.

Boateng featured in all of Ghana’s matches at the World Cup, scoring in the knockout clash against the USA , a game in which Asamoah Gyan sealed the win in extra time.

At the time, the German-born Ghanaian was playing for Portsmouth, who had just been relegated from the Premier League, but his impressive displays in South Africa earned him a move to Italian giants AC Milan shortly after the competition.

Ghana were heartbreakingly denied a historic semi-final spot after Gyan missed a crucial last-minute penalty in extra time against Uruguay, eventually losing 4-2 in the shootout.

Following the tournament, Boateng stopped honouring call-ups for the subsequent AFCON qualifiers, citing personal reasons.

How Black Stars turned on Kevin-Prince Boateng

According to former Ghana FA Communications Director Saanie Daara, Boateng refused to join the squad for an AFCON qualifier against DR Congo in Kinshasa but made himself available for a high-profile friendly against England.

This decision infuriated some Black Stars players, who reportedly grew agitated and ganged up against him in protest.

In an interview with Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana, Daara recounted:

"I regret helping Kelvin-Prince Boateng to switch to join Ghana. I had to exert some pressure on the FA president for his switch to be successful. But do you know Kevin did not play in any AFCON qualifier?

"Since he came to the national team, he looked more opportunistic. The fact that he won't play in an AFCON qualifier against DR Congo, three days later he turns up wanting to play in a friendly against England. But the players revolted and he was sent away. He said he was injured against DR Congo but showed up against England."

This revelation emerges amid reports that Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah are considering switching allegiance to represent Ghana at the 2026 World Cup.

