The 2026 tournament, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will kick off on June 11 and run until July 19.

This will mark the 23rd edition of the World Cup, and the first ever to feature an expanded lineup of 48 participating nations.

World Cup qualification is reaching its climax as nations across the globe fight for a spot in football’s biggest event.

In the buildup to the 2026 tournament, countries have been battling through intense qualifying rounds to book their ticket to the sport’s grandest stage.

So far, Ghana has advanced to next year’s World Cup, joining fellow African representatives Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Algeria.

Global powerhouses such as reigning champions Argentina, five-time winners Brazil, and Japan have also secured qualification, while European heavyweights Spain, England, France, and Germany are closing in on their spots for next summer’s tournament.

On Monday, one of the smallest nations in the world achieved a monumental milestone by qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Cape Verde, ranked 70th globally and with a population smaller than Accra, continues to punch above its weight on the international stage.

The island nation sealed its historic qualification with a commanding 3-0 victory over Eswatini, thanks to goals from Dailon Livramento, Willy Semedo, and Stopira in stoppage time.

It will be Cape Verde's first appearance at a World Cup, having never qualified before.

Ahead of the crucial match, the government declared a half-day across the nation of around 525,000 to give everyone a chance to witness history.

Journalist Victor Hugo said to FIFA: "Just thinking about it gives me goosebumps, because it’ll be incredible.

"We celebrated 50 years of independence this year, so it’d be incredible to crown that milestone with such a great achievement – reaching the (FIFA) World Cup for the first time."

Cape Verde join the likes of Jordan and Uzbekistan as debutants at the upcoming World Cup.

