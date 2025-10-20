Mohammed Kudus has come under criticism from a former Premier League star following his display in Tottenham’s recent defeat

The Ghana international featured for the full 90 minutes but failed to make a major impact as Spurs suffered a 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa

Rodrigo Bentancur’s early goal was overturned by second-half strikes from Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendía in a dramatic comeback victory for the visitors

Former Premier League forward Troy Deeney has criticised Mohammed for his actions during Tottenham’s home defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

It was a frustrating return from the international break for Spurs, who dropped more points following Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Villa on October 19.

Mohammed Kudus has come under criticism from Troy Deeney after his display against Aston Villa. Photo by Matthew Lewis.

Source: Getty Images

Despite Rodrigo Bentancur giving the hosts an early lead, goals from Morgan Rogers and Emi Buendía completed a second-half comeback for the visitors.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank was dealt a blow before kick-off, as Cristian Romero picked up a minor abductor injury in the warm-up and was replaced by Kevin Danso.

Spurs clearly missed Romero’s commanding presence at the back, with Frank’s side lacking aggression and defensive solidity, qualities the Argentine is known for.

Fans were also critical of Mathys Tel, who struggled to make an impact as a central striker before being substituted, though he wasn’t the only player underperforming on a disappointing afternoon for Tottenham.

Troy Deeney criticises Tottenham’s attacking play

At times this season, Tottenham have struggled to establish clear attacking patterns and often found it difficult to break down well-organised defences.

The Lilywhites currently sit 13th in the Premier League for expected goals (9.16) but have outperformed that figure by 4.84, according to Understat.

Former Watford striker Deeney pointed out that Spurs’ forwards sometimes make life harder for themselves, choosing to overplay rather than deliver the ball into the box.

He highlighted Mohammed Kudus, who has largely impressed since joining from West Ham in the summer, as a key example of this tendency.

Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day 2, Deeney singled out one moment where the ex-Ajax superstar opted to take on defenders instead of sending in a simple cross.

“Really good from [Mohammed] Kudus, comes short, runs in behind,” Deeney said. “It’s great, but then the old tendencies come back in, because it should be a touch here and then play Tel into the box and obviously he has a one vs one.

“But look again, chops, chops, don’t know when it’s coming in, ends up winning a corner, but it just kills the momentum.”

Despite a subdued outing, Kudus remains an integral part of Thomas Frank’s setup and will be determined to respond in Tottenham’s upcoming Champions League clash against AS Monaco.

Given his undeniable talent and influence, supporters will be hoping this underwhelming display was merely a brief setback in what could still be a long and thrilling season ahead.

Mohammed Kudus (left) during Tottenham Hotspur's 1-2 home Premeir League defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Photo by Ben Stansall.

Source: Getty Images

Wayne Rooney hails Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on former England striker Wayne Rooney’s glowing praise for Mohammed Kudus, describing the Ghanaian as one of the Premier League’s most exciting attacking talents.

Rooney lauded Kudus’ flair, work rate, and versatility, noting that he has the “tools to become a world-class player” if he maintains consistency at Tottenham.

Source: YEN.com.gh