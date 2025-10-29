Barcelona’s midfield suffers another major blow as a key player is ruled out with a hamstring tear following El Clásico

The setback adds to the club’s growing injury crisis, with several first-team regulars already sidelined

The midfielder is expected to miss multiple key fixtures, including Champions League and La Liga clashes, and could be out for up to three weeks

Barcelona’s injury woes have worsened, with Pedri sidelined after sustaining a hamstring tear in the aftermath of El Clásico.

The midfielder, a regular under Hansi Flick, is now set to miss several crucial matches as the Catalan side’s list of absentees continues to grow.

Barcelona Hit by Major Injury Setback as Star Player is Ruled Out After Clasico Loss

Source: Getty Images

The Spain international joins Raphinha, Gavi, and Marc-André ter Stegen on the injury list, adding to the mounting pressure on Flick ahead of a pivotal stretch of fixtures.

The club has confirmed that Pedri suffered a tear to the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh, ruling him out for several weeks.

The midfielder, who appeared visibly exhausted during the 2-1 loss to Real Madrid, was unable to train the following morning and instead completed a light gym session while medical staff evaluated his condition.

Barcelona later issued an official statement confirming the diagnosis:

“First-team player Pedri has suffered a tear in the distal biceps femoris muscle of his left thigh. The player’s recovery will determine his return to action.”

The 22-year0old has been Hansi Flick’s most dependable performer this season, starting all 13 of Barcelona’s competitive matches and accumulating over 1,000 minutes, more than any other player in the squad.

He also featured in all four of Spain’s World Cup qualifiers between September and October, and the heavy workload now appears to have taken its toll, with fatigue and overuse likely behind his latest injury setback.

How long will Pedri be sidelined?

Pedri was already set to miss this weekend’s clash with Elche through suspension after being sent off in the closing moments of the Clásico defeat, but his injury will now keep him out beyond the international break.

He is expected to miss the Champions League clash against Club Brugge and the La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo.

According to AS, the Canary Island-born midfielder could be sidelined for up to three weeks.

His absence further deepens Barcelona’s growing injury crisis, with the club already missing key players such as Raphinha, Gavi, Marc-André ter Stegen, and Andreas Christensen, while Lamine Yamal, Jules Kounde, and Ferran Torres continue to battle ongoing fitness concerns.

Barcelona Hit by Major Injury Setback as Star Player is Ruled Out After Clasico Loss

Source: Getty Images

The losses have left Flick with limited options, particularly in midfield, where Pedri’s creativity and control have been crucial.

It’s the latest in a long string of injury blows that have derailed Barcelona’s early-season momentum. The Catalans have already endured damaging defeats against Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Madrid, slipping five points behind Los Blancos in La Liga.

The situation highlights not only Flick’s tactical challenges but also the physical strain on a squad stretched thin by fixture congestion.

Source: YEN.com.gh