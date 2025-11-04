A Real Madrid wonderkid has been diagnosed with a concerning health condition described as 'incurable' by medical experts

The forward was not in action against Valencia and will certainly miss the Champions League tie against Liverpool

Health professionals reveal that Yamal’s condition causes persistent pain, which significantly affects his ability to move freely and strike the ball with power

Real Madrid have officially confirmed that one of their first-team players has been diagnosed with pubalgia, the same painful condition that has troubled Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal.

Pubalgia, a chronic condition that causes persistent pain in the pubic or groin area, is particularly common among athletes in sports like football, where players frequently sprint, twist, and change direction.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, pubalgia is a complex and stubborn injury that can stem from several different causes and doesn’t heal like a typical muscle strain.

Lluis Puig, a physiotherapist who worked at Barcelona between 2000 and 2008, shed light on the condition while discussing Yamal’s ongoing struggles.

“First of all, we must say that pubalgia is not a muscle injury, but rather an alteration in the pubic area, where different muscles converge,” Puig explained.

“We have to work on different levels, and we can’t say that it’s an injury that will be gone in a month. No, we’ll have to live with it, and we’ll have to do preventative and compensatory work to give him the assurances to be able to play at the highest level.”

Real Madrid star diagnosed with pubalgia

While Yamal continues to manage the issue at Barcelona, Real Madrid have now confirmed that new signing Franco Mastantuono is also suffering from the same problem.

“Following tests carried out today on Franco Mastantuono by Real Madrid’s medical department, the player has been diagnosed with pubalgia,” read an official statement on the club’s website. “His recovery will be monitored.”

The 17-year-old Argentine, who joined Los Blancos from River Plate in the summer for a reported £38.5 million, missed Monday’s training session and is expected to sit out this week’s Champions League clash against Liverpool.

Sports traumatologist Dr. Pedro Luis Ripoll also shared his professional insight into the injury, explaining how it impacts a player’s on-field performance.

“It is an injury that is frankly difficult to treat,” he told El Larguero while commenting on Yamal’s case. “It’s characterised by pain that reduces the player’s ability to move and shoot by almost 50%, which is exactly what we saw in El Clásico.”

He added:

“It’s a disabling pain that allows the player to participate in matches but keeps him from his best level and significantly diminishes his performance.”

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has previously spoken about his experiences with the condition.

He told The Mirror:

“Pubalgia is complicated. I suffer from it for a while now, I do little training and I can not play all the games. It is not a problem that can be solved overnight. I feel better now, but I still have not recovered and I still need treatment.”

