James Maddison and partner Kennedy Alexa welcome their second set of twins, completing their “five-a-side team

Maddison praised his partner as a “superwoman” in a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing photos of newborns Jensen and Frankie

While recovering from an ACL injury, Maddison balances family joy with Tottenham’s ongoing Champions League and Premier League campaigns

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison has shared exciting family news, announcing the birth of his second set of twins with partner Kennedy Alexa.

The couple, who welcomed their first child, Leo, in 2021, and twins Delilah and Rome in 2023, are now celebrating the arrival of their fourth and fifth children, Jensen and Frankie Maddison, born on October 30, 2025.

As featured by GOAL, Maddison humorously noted that their “five-a-side team” is now complete, highlighting both his excitement and the growing size of his family.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, which was covered by TalkSPORT, Mohammed Kudus' teammate shared photos of the newborns and praised his partner, writing:

“Jensen & Frankie Maddison. 30.10.25. Five a side team complete. You’re a superwoman @kennedyalexa.”

The announcement delighted fans and fellow footballers alike, with many taking to social media to congratulate the couple. The birth of two sets of twins is an incredibly rare occurrence, with odds estimated at roughly one in 50,000, making this news all the more extraordinary.

''This is excellent news for Maddison. Sharp shooter. lol.'' - @TheGamme

''Crazy how men can create two whole humans but still forget to take the chicken out the freezer.'' @Fernanda

''Massive congratulations, James. Now try to reach a full 11-player team.'' - @Herop

''Congratulations to one of the finest EPL midfielders.'' - @Tola

James Maddison's injury crisis

Meanwhile, off the pitch, Maddison has faced a difficult period due to injuries. The English international suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during a pre-season match against Newcastle United, a setback that will see him miss most of the 2025/26 season.

Despite this, the arrival of Jensen and Frankie is expected to provide a much-needed morale boost for the Tottenham ace. Fans and teammates alike have praised Maddison for maintaining a positive spirit despite the challenges of recovery, while balancing the demands of a rapidly expanding family.

While Maddison continues his rehabilitation, Tottenham Hotspur remain focused on their upcoming fixtures. The club faces Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday night, followed by a Premier League clash at home against in-form Manchester United on Saturday.

Maddison, who has long been a key creative presence for Spurs, will undoubtedly miss being on the pitch, but he can enjoy precious moments at home with his growing family.

