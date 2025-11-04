Jude Bellingham started during Real Madrid's Champions League league phase clash against Arne Slot's side at Anfield

The Englishman has broken a Champions League record that was set by Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas 25 years ago

Matchday four of this season’s Champions League gets underway tonight, featuring a host of blockbuster fixtures, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has etched his name into the history books once again, making Champions League history for Real Madrid against Liverpool at Anfield.

The English midfielder was handed a starting spot by head coach Xabi Alonso as Los Blancos looked to extend their dominance over Liverpool in Europe’s elite competition.

Jude Bellingham Sets New Champions League Record in Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

Since the start of the 2017/18 season, Liverpool and Madrid have met seven times, including two Champions League finals, with the Merseyside club managing just one win.

That sole victory came in 2024 when Arne Slot’s side defeated Real 2-0 at Anfield during the league phase, with Kylian Mbappe missing a crucial penalty.

Heading into Tuesday’s high-stakes league phase encounter, much of the pre-match focus centered on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to his hometown club.

However, with the defender only recently back from a hamstring injury sustained against Marseille in March, Alonso opted to start him on the bench, deploying Fede Valverde as a makeshift right-back instead.

Thibaut Courtois started in goal, while new signing Dean Huijsen partnered Eder Militao in central defence. On the left, summer arrival Alvaro Carreras, signed from Benfica, got the nod, while attacking stars Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior led the line for the European champions.

Bellingham breaks UCL record

Moments after kick-off, Bellingham etched his name into the history books by becoming the youngest player ever to reach 50 Champions League appearances.

He achieved the milestone at just 22 years and 128 days, breaking the previous record of 22 years and 155 days set by Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas.

Cesc Fàbregas (22 years, 331 days), Kylian Mbappé (22 years, 339 days), and Lionel Messi (23 years, 166 days) complete the top five youngest players to reach the 50-appearance mark in the competition.

Bellingham’s achievement is just the latest in a string of remarkable records for the midfielder.

He became Birmingham City’s youngest-ever debutant at 16 years and 38 days, breaking Trevor Francis’ long-standing record, and just weeks later, became the club’s youngest goalscorer at 16 years and 63 days in a 2-1 win over Stoke City in 2019.

He also remains the youngest Englishman ever to start a Champions League match, a feat he accomplished at 17 years and 113 days when he made his debut for Borussia Dortmund against Lazio in 2020.

Source: YEN.com.gh