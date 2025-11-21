A Chelsea superstar has suffered another injury setback after picking up a fresh problem

He has been out since September, when a groin injury forced him off during the defeat to Manchester United

The 23-year-old was nearing a return for Chelsea’s Champions League clash next Tuesday, but a freak injury has now halted his comeback

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Cole Palmer has been dealt another injury blow at Chelsea after fracturing his toe this week.

The Blues' talisman, who helped fire Enzo Maresca’s side to the Conference League and Club World Cup last season, has already missed most of the current campaign.

Cole Palmer has suffered a fractured toe. Photo: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

England’s 2023/24 Player of the Year has been battling a persistent groin problem, limiting him to just three Premier League appearances in 11 matches.

He has been sidelined since coming off early against Manchester United in September, a setback Maresca later admitted he misjudged in terms of recovery time.

Although Palmer is close to overcoming the groin issue without surgery, it has been confirmed he is now facing this new setback just as he was nearing a return for Chelsea’s Champions League clash.

Cole Palmer suffers new injury setback

According to Maresca, the attacking midfielder will now miss Saturday’s Premier League game against Burnley, next week’s match against Barcelona and their Premier League fixture at home to Arsenal on November 30.

"He is probably not available for tomorrow for sure, Barcelona for sure or Arsenal for sure,’ Maresca said on Friday via Metro Sports.

‘Unfortunately, he had an accident at home two days ago, he hit his toe.

‘But it is nothing important but for sure he is not back in the next week. It’s fractured.

‘The only thing we know he is not available for this week and next week.

‘It can happen, I can wake up many times during the night to go to the toilet and hit my head, hit my leg, everything can happen."

Cole Palmer Suffers Major Injury Setback, Set to Miss Barcelona, Arsenal ties

Source: Getty Images

Asked if Cole Palmer is wearing a protective boot, Maresca replied:

‘The last time I saw him was yesterday morning and he was without socks, without flip-flops, he was without nothing. I saw him in the changing room.

‘I don’t know how he is today. He wasn’t limping, he was walking okay. The problem is the small toe, so the contact with the ball is a little bit painful.’

When it was suggested that Chelsea could cope in Palmer’s absence, Maresca replied:

"Absolutely not. ‘I don’t think that. The teammates are better with Cole playing, I feel much better when Cole is inside the pitch, and we all want Cole on the pitch. When Cole is not on the pitch we have to find a solution.

‘The team is doing fantastic, the team is doing very well, also I think for any manager it’s nice when you miss a player but at the end the team still plays in the way you want to lay. But in the end, we are better with Cole.’

Cole Palmer's update on previous injury

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Cole Palmer’s own injury update before Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Arsenal last season.

The ex-Manchester City playmaker had sustained the injury in Chelsea's game against Manchester United in November 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh