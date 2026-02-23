Manchester United fans have singled out one player in particular following their 1-0 win over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium,

Second half substitute Benjamin Sesko scored the only goal of the game on 71 minutes to extend United's unbeaten Premier League run to nine matches.

Michael Carrick's side now sit in fourth place on 48 points after 27 games - and three points ahead of Chelsea in fifth.

It wasn't particularly a game for the football purists, but United were effective when it counted going forward and put in a strong defensive performance.

It is now two clean sheets in three games for Carrick's side after they conceded twice in 3-2 wins over Arsenal and Fulham.

Goalkeeper Senne Lammens has now kept five clean sheets since displacing Andre Onana as United's number one, and put in another impressive display on Merseyside.

The Belgian had to show his aerial strength on a number of occasions from corners, and made a superb save to tip a long-distance strike from ex-United defender Michael Keane over the crossbar in the second half.

United fans have been full of praise for the shot-stopper - and believe that the 23-year-old Belgian can be their number one for many years to come.

One wrote: "Lammens is a breath of fresh air man, such an underrated signing."

A second asked: "Where did we find Lammens? He is lab-made for United ffs."

While a third stated: "I have lost count the number of times Lammens has saved us in situations like this. Unreal signing."

And a fourth said: "I've never been more relaxed since De Gea left. Thank you Lammens."

Lammens was placed on post-match media duty following the 1-0 win, and told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football: "It was more about the hard work today, the defending and the togetherness.

"Especially in the first half, it was really difficult. And I think we have to be better on the ball.

"But then you can see if you work together, you defend well, you don't give goals away, we have players up front that can make a difference. One counter, and then you can score and you can win."

"Since the manager's been in, we've been defending really well together - actually, for the whole season almost.

"We know that if me personally, and the defence, give us a chance, keep it to zero, we always have a chance to win. That was the case today.

"They're a really physical team, their defence is really big. So we knew corners and set pieces would be different. But it's a strength of mine [aerial ability] - in the end, it was a bit over the top for me, because I I had to be behind the [goal] line to come out [on corners]!"

Source: YEN.com.gh