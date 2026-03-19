Senegal has reportedly moved the AFCON trophy to a military base, as seen in a viral video circulating online

The unusual step comes in the wake of the Confederation of African Football's decision to declare Morocco champions

Senegal have also indicated they will take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport following the controversial ruling

Senegal’s AFCON title saga has taken another dramatic turn, with the trophy reportedly moved to a military base as tensions rise with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The development follows CAF’s controversial decision to strip Senegal of the 2025 title and award it to Morocco on March 17.

Senegal moves the AFCON trophy to a military base after CAF's controversial decision to award the title to Morocco retroactively. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Senegal moves AFCON trophy to military base

A video circulating on social media shows head coach Pape Thiaw holding the AFCON trophy while surrounded by military personnel, many of whom appear eager to get a closer look at the silverware.

It remains unclear when the footage was recorded. However, if recent, the move could be seen as a symbolic gesture from Senegal, a sign that they still consider themselves rightful champions despite CAF’s ruling.

Watch the video on X:

As expected, the footage sparked widespread reactions from fans online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from netizens from X:

@therealdaddymo1 teased:

"Morocco will send their towel bandits to try and grab the AFCON trophy."

@pietmashika chimed in:

"Senegal just dared CAF."

@ArinzeNwaOtu suggested:

"Football is won on the pitch; if Morocco wants it, they should request a rematch."

@NnayiLexon summed up with a defiant message:

"Senegal should not return or release the trophy to Morocco or CAF. If CAF so desire to give a trophy to Morocco, they should produce a new trophy for them."

CAS showdown looms after CAF verdict

Meanwhile, CAF has stood by its decision, citing breaches of Articles 82 and 84 to justify overturning the final result.

The ruling has continued to spark debate across the continent, with Senegal refusing to back down.

Senegal is ready to contest CAF's verdict to award Morocco the AFCON trophy at the Court of Arbitration for Sports. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The country’s football authorities have already confirmed plans to challenge the verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), setting up a legal battle that could reshape the final outcome of the tournament, per The Athletic.

Several African football legends, including Roger Milla, Samuel Eto'o, and Egyptian icon Ahmed Mido, have publicly questioned CAF’s decision to retroactively award the title.

But CAF president Patrice Motsepe has defended the process, insisting the nine-member Appeal Board acted independently and without outside influence.

He also dismissed claims that the governing body is being controlled by Morocco.

Watch CAF president's reaction on X after the verdict:

Motsepe welcomed Senegal’s decision to take the matter to CAS, stressing that CAF is ready to respect whatever outcome emerges from the Switzerland-based tribunal, as cited by Al Jazeera.

As the dispute deepens, attention now shifts to the courtroom. What began on the pitch has evolved into a defining legal battle for African football, with fans split over a decision that has rewritten the story of AFCON 2025.

Senegal players targeted online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Senegal’s players faced online abuse after CAF awarded the AFCON title to Morocco.

Reports indicate that some players’ phone numbers were leaked, exposing them to harassment and constant calls.

Source: YEN.com.gh