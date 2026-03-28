A video shows the hotel in Vienna where Ghana’s Black Stars stayed before a reported robbery involving players and staff

Reports claim valuables were stolen, including a $20,000 Rolex, with members of the team left shaken ahead of the Austria friendly

Footage by trending on social media shows the team’s base and highlights the absence of CCTV cameras in the area

A video circulating on social media has revealed the interior of the hotel where players and the technical team of the Black Stars stayed prior to a reported robbery in Vienna.

Ghana were based in the Austrian capital for their international friendly against Austria, which took place on Friday evening.

Video discloses inside hotel where Black Stars stayed before robbery

Source: Twitter

The match was part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be hosted in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

The game ended in a heavy 5–1 defeat in favour of the hosts, with many Ghanaians blaming head coach Otto Addo for what they described as poor tactics, with some even calling for his dismissal.

The result also matched an unwanted record for Ghana dating back to 2007, one of the team’s heaviest defeats, when they lost 5–0 to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

However, a day before the match, reports emerged that members of Ghana’s senior national team had been victims of theft at their hotel in Austria, leaving players and staff shaken ahead of the game.

Speculation quickly spread online, with reports indicating that two players lost valuable items - including a Rolex watch worth $20,000 - while a member of the technical team reportedly lost more than $2,000.

In an effort to show the conditions at the team’s base, Joy Sports captured footage of the hotel and the floor where the Black Stars players were staying.

In the video, journalist Fentuo Tahiru takes viewers through the team’s base, highlighting the absence of CCTV cameras that could have helped capture the theft.

Watch the video below:

GFA addresses Benjamin Asare alleged robbery claims

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association and Accra Hearts of Oak have moved quickly to reject allegations circulating that Benjamin Asare was involved in the theft.

Some social media posts had attempted to link the player to the incident, but both the FA and his club strongly denied the claims, describing them as baseless and harmful.

The Accra-based club, in an official statement, made its stance clear and expressed full support for the player.

"We wish to categorically state that these reports are entirely false, misleading, and defamatory. The Club has engaged directly with the Ghana Football Association, and both parties confirm that there is absolutely no truth to these claims," part of the statement read.

The club also confirmed that it has taken steps to address the misinformation, reporting those responsible to the relevant authorities, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

"Consequently, we have formally reported the perpetrators behind this act, including the alleged content creator, to the appropriate law enforcement and regulatory authorities for thorough investigation and the necessary action."

Below is Hearts of Oak's post on X:

The GFA echoed that stance, with General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo confirming that the matter is now in the hands of the police.

"The Ghana Police Service is active. Within minutes of seeing the heartless, hurtful and malicious fake post, we engaged the Ghana Police Service. GFA and the club are on the same page. This police pursuit is without prejudice to any legal action Mr. Benjamin Asare may also take," he wrote on X.

Benjamin Asare is set to start in Ghana's friendly against Germany in Stuttgart on March 30, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Ben Asare impresses with juggling skills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare impressed during Ghana's training session in Austria with his juggling and ball control skills.

He was captured on video performing a remarkable sequence, keeping the ball up with ease using his head.

Source: YEN.com.gh