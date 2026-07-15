Lionel Messi now holds the all-time FIFA World Cup assist record with 12, after providing two against England

The 39-year-old inspired La Albiceleste to stage a dramatic comeback to defeat the Three Lions in the semi-final

Argentina will face Spain in the World Cup final on July 19, while England meet France in the third-place playoff on July 18

Lionel Messi has broken the all-time FIFA World Cup assist record after delivering two crucial contributions to send Argentina past England in a dramatic quarter-final comeback on July 15, 2026.

Opta Joe confirmed on X that Messi now has 12 assists across all World Cup matches, with ten of those coming in knockout rounds alone.

World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Sets Historic Record as Argentina Stage Comeback Win Over England

Source: Getty Images

Messi sets unprecedented record

No other player on record, dating back to 1966, has surpassed eight total assists at the tournament.

What separates Messi's tally from every other player in World Cup history is not just the volume but the context.

Ten of his 12 assists have arrived in knockout matches, underlining his ability to produce defining contributions when the stakes are at their highest.

The achievement drew immediate praise on social media, with supporters responding to the Opta post.

@de_rhonic declared:

"He is the top. No one comes near."

@kbs924 wrote:

"Greatest for a reason."

@Itz_pra_d_ip_z added:

"Messi's assist count is the only thing that makes the World Cup feel like a Netflix binge; can't stop watching the drama unfold. 🫡"

Messi inspires Argentina comeback

While Messi had the last laugh, it was England that drew first blood when Anthony Gordon converted in the 55th minute, finishing a teasing Morgan Rogers cross with composed ease to give the Three Lions the lead.

From that point, however, Argentina seized control of the contest, with the 39-year-old Messi at the heart of everything.

His precise pass to Enzo Fernandez set up the equaliser, restoring parity before Messi delivered a sumptuous cross for Lautaro Martínez, who struck the decisive blow to complete the turnaround.

The result marks the second time Argentina have come from behind in the knockout stages of this tournament, having previously mounted a similar recovery against Egypt in a tense earlier round.

What comes next for Messi and Argentina?

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 World Cup final on July 19, with Messi now positioned to add further to his record tally should he continue in his current form.

Should the South Americans emerge victorious, they will become the first nation since Brazil achieved the feat of winning back-to-back World Cup crowns in 1958 and 1962.

England, meanwhile, faces France in the third-place playoff on July 18.

Source: YEN.com.gh