Serena Williams is releasing a children's book that was inspired by her daughter Olympia Ohanian's black doll

The new kid's book The Adventures of Qai Qai started as an illustration on Instagram, and the book will be released in September 2022

Her fans congratulated her on making boss moves and securing the bag, with some saying they could not wait to buy the books for their kids

Tennis champion Serena Williams is thrilled to publish her first children's book dubbed The Adventures of Qai Qai, which she said was inspired by her daughter Olympia Ohanian's doll.

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia. Photo: @SerenaWilliams.

Source: Instagram

Williams's publishes kid's book

The athlete who started with illustration on Instagram page @realqaiqai announced on Thursday that she will be releasing the anticipated book, which has been illustrated by Yesenia Moises and will be published by Feiwel and Friends on September 27, 2022.

Via a statement she sent to People Magazine, the 38-year-old said she loved telling stories as they are important.

"Storytime is such an important pillar of our bedtime routine, like so many others around the world. Qai Qai is a special member of our family and we hope The Adventures of Qai Qai will give others a new way to welcome Qai Qai into their own home," added Williams.

She further said that the doll teaches a young girl about "the importance of believing in herself in the book." It also celebrates friendship and the power of imagination.

The award-winning athlete has dedicated the book to all the little girls.

"Let this book be a constant reminder that you can do anything you put your mind to. Imagine it, believe it, do it," she said.

Netizens reactions

@paul_moregan said:

"Serena is a true legend in the making."

@ladygg88 commented:

"I don’t have any small kids but I will order one."

@55greyhairs added:

"Serena is really out here doing her thing from fashion to jewellery and now a children's book."

@mettalritetrue_artist

"Congratulations on the first book"

Olympia rocks mom's tennis open outfit

Williams and her daughter Olympia delighted fans after the athlete's daughter was seen rocking her mother’s Australian Open wear.

She looked surprisingly perfect for the tennis court in her black, red, and pink Nike catsuit, a replica of Williams's one-legged outfit in February.

Fans encouraged the tennis champion to teach her daughter to walk in her footsteps and dominate the field.

