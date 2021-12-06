The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), has called on its member transport operators to call off the strike action.

In a GPRTU statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, their intended strike action was scheduled to take effect from today, Monday, December 6, 2021.

The statement also noted that the leadership of the GPRTU has been invited to the presidency in the course of the day to discuss the issue at hand.

According to the statement, there will be a communication to GPRTU members to see the development of the meeting by close of day.

More soon...

