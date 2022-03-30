El Shafee Elsheikh, accused of being one of the Islamic State 'Beatles'

El Shafee Elsheikh, the former Islamic State member dubbed "Jihadi George" by his captives. Photo: Handout / Syrian Democratic Forces/AFP/File

Source: AFP

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

El Shafee Elsheikh studied mechanical engineering in London, but now faces accusations he was a member of the notorious Islamic State kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles."

Elsheikh is on trial in federal court in Alexandria for the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and relief workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

One of the four members of a jihadist cell nicknamed the "Beatles" by their captives due to their British origins, Elsheikh was captured by Kurdish forces in Syria in January 2018 along with another "Beatle," Alexanda Amon Kotey, and flown to the United States.

Kotey, 37, pleaded guilty in September 2021, but Elsheikh opted to fight the charges of hostage-taking, conspiracy to murder US citizens and supporting a foreign terrorist organization.

The IS hostage-taking cell he allegedly was part of was involved in the abductions of at least 27 people -- mostly journalists and relief workers -- in Syria from 2012 to 2015.

Some were released after their governments paid ransoms, but others were murdered, including by beheading, and IS released videos of the killings for propaganda purposes.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Mohamed Emwazi, known as "Jihadi John," was killed by a US drone in Syria in November 2015, while the fourth "Beatle," Aine Davis, is imprisoned in Turkey after being convicted on terrorism charges.

Radicalization

Elsheikh was born in Sudan in 1988 but moved to Britain as a child. His father left the family when he was seven years old, according to the non-profit Counter Extremism Project (CEP).

Elsheikh studied mechanical engineering at Acton College in London, according to CEP, and was stabbed in a fight with a gang member when he was 19.

He married an Ethiopian woman in Canada when he was 21, CEP said, but was not allowed to bring her to Britain, deepening his anger at the British government.

Elsheikh became increasingly radicalized and took part in a "Muslims Against Crusades" demonstration outside the US Embassy in London on September 11, 2011, according to the US indictment.

He traveled to Syria in 2012, the indictment says, to "wage violent jihad on behalf of radical Islamic groups," first joining an Al-Qaeda affiliate there and then IS.

Between 2012 and 2015, Elsheikh and the others seized numerous hostages and administered torture including electric shocks, waterboarding and mock executions, the indictment says.

In an interview with The Washington Post after his capture, Elsheikh denied ever torturing captives but acknowledged he did not always show them "compassion."

He said he was just a subordinate in the group, only responsible for collecting information about the hostages such as email addresses so the captors could be in touch with their families to discuss ransoms.

Source: AFP