A little girl felt bad during a family game as her baby brother went for their mother over her or anyone else

In the cute clip, each family member had lined up as they tried to get the baby to crawl into their arms

Perhaps overconfident it would go her way, the little girl hadn't first spread out her arms and was disappointed when she eventually did

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It is not everyone that is able to take disappointments lightly and for a little girl, she couldn't help but burst into tears.

The little girl's moment of disappointment came during a family game where each family member lined up to see which one of them their last child will crawl towards.

The little girl felt bad. Photo Credit: TikTok/@fluellenfam

Source: UGC

Unlike other family members who spread out their arms and tried to win the child over, the little girl watched with confidence while things unfolded.

She however spread out her arms on seeing that the child was crawling towards her mum.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Quite to her disappointment, her mum held up the lad as she won the funny family contest.

And while they all laughed it out, the little girl burst into tears with her arms folded.

The funny video was shared on the family's TikTok handle and elicited massive reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

childofgod said:

"No because she wasn't even calling the baby she just thought the baby was gonna come to her."

Shon said:

"Emmett looked down at her after choosing Mommy and was like, "You knew sis, you knew!"

Morgan & Jenna said:

"Harper is literally my spirit animal us Tauruses hate to lose at anything lmao."

Amy McKinney Hanson said:

"Mama always wins! Now eliminate yourself from the game and see who he goes to."

Baby Maxin: Nana Ama McBrown's Daughter Takes Pride In Her Beauty

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mawu Mensah's daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, adorably known as Baby Maxin, has expressed self-love and confidence in her looks.

The little princess, who is growing into a beautiful girl, has an infectious smile similar to her mother, and she isn't camera shy as well.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin is seen sitting by a man on a couch as he captured their moment of fun on camera.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng