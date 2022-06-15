There are huge mansions in several parts of the world that are larger than life that show the opulence of the wealthy

These houses have several rooms and large compounds which will need scores of attendants to keep them well maintained and in good shape

Most of these houses are status symbols that speak of how great and important the homeowners are

Many people are just seeking a decent place where they can lay down their heads with their families. Others are not satisfied with modesty. They spend a lot of time and resources buying or building houses that take "forever" to construct in order to show how important they are. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions the biggest houses in the world where rich people live.

Istana Nurul Iman Palace, Brunei

As of 2022, the Istana Nurul Iman Palace in Brunei is said to be the biggest house in the world. It was built by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and opened on April 14, 1984, for his nation’s 25th Independence Day celebrations.

It is the residence of the King or Sultan of Brunei and the official seat of the government. It is located in the hills of River Brunei near the capital city. It is the world’s largest private residence with a 2.15 million square feet area.

Antilia in Mumbai, India

Antilia in Mumbai, India is the second most expensive house in the world but the most expensive in Asia. It was built by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani for $20 billion dollars.

It is a personal skyscraper with 27 floors, 3 helipads, air traffic control, 168 car garage, a ballroom, 9 elevators, a theatre, terrace garden, swimming pools, spa, health centre, a temple and a snow room.

Biltmore Estate, USA

The Biltmore Estate in North Carolina is claimed to be one of America's largest private residences. The property was built by George Vanderbilt in 1889 and was finished in 1895. It has since been designated as a national historic landmark.

The mansion has four floors with 250 rooms, 43 bathrooms, 65 fireplaces, 3 kitchens, and a number of elevators.

Safra Mansion, Brazil

The Safra mansion in Brazil belongs to the Safra family, which is a household name in the country. The property has a salon and two bars as well as an indoor pool with a roof garden, jacuzzi, tennis courts and outdoor gardens.

According to Forbes, Safra is the second richest Brazilian and the world’s richest banker.

Witanhurst, London

Construction began in 1912 for the Witanhurst mansion in London by a rich businessman called William Beckett, and it was sold to John D Rockefeller Jr. It was eventually bought by Russian billionaire Andrey Guryev in 2008 for over $64 million dollars.

This mansion covering 90,000 sq ft has 65 rooms on three floors of which 25 are exclusive bedrooms. It comes with amenities such as an indoor swimming pool with sauna room and gymnasium, a movie theatre, a massage parlour and plenty of parking space.

In a related article, YEN.com.gh wrote about the most expensive buildings in Africa. Most of these buildings are funded by governments or big corporations with the use of modern technology. They have also become important landmarks on the continent and they show how Africa is rapidly developing to catch up with other continents.

