Instead of joining other guests in dancing and having a nice time at a wedding, a lady did something totally different

In a recording, the lady boldly took out her laptop and placed it on her table as she studied chemistry

Wording on the viral video capturing the act explained that it was the lady's mother that actually spotted her doing the studying and made the recording

A video of a female guest studying chemistry at a wedding occasion has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

The video was shared on TikTok by @zulaikhasael and has been watched over 2.7 million times.

She was recorded by her mum. Photo Credit: Hristo Rusev, Ivan Pantic, TikTok/@zulaikhasael

According to the wording on the clip, the lady was spotted by her mum who then made the recording.

In the clip, the lady could be seen taking notes from a laptop placed on her table. It is said that she did it while other guests danced and lived their lives.

Some netizens came for her, knocking the lady that she should have stayed away from the wedding. Defending her action, the lady stated in the comment section:

"Y’all don’t even know the full story lol and be judgin like u know everything from a 5 sec video.

"Fr I had hella assignments due, I had no choice."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Zzzzz said:

"My mom would be like put your books away, people will see you studying and give you the evil eye and you’ll fail from then on."

Deka Abdul said:

"You go girl! You probably came to the wedding to please family & friends. Go after your dream sis! This is what success looks like!!!"

user5987294794540 said:

"Why didn’t she just stay home then? It’s like she wanted people to come upto her and ask what she’s studying for.''

Hna_89 said:

"She showing all the nosy aunties she wants to study and not get married to their sons. Smart girl."

Mariama Diallo said:

"For those saying she should have stayed home, y all have no idea how some communities work. When parents say you got to go, you go. No whys."

