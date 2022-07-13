A starstruck football fan left Manchester City's Football manager, Josep "Pep" Guardiola Sala, rattled after spotting him on a bicycle at night

The determined fan gave the English premier league-winning coach a hot chase while calling out to him for a picture

Pep eventually slowed down and headed in the opposite direction with fear written all over his face

A trending video has shown an interesting moment between Manchester City football club manager, Pep Guardiola, and a star-struck fan.

The fan, a black man, was riding his bicycle at night when he spotted the 51-year-old coach also riding a bicycle ahead of him.

Pep looked rattled. Photo Credit: @pepteam/ TikTok/@jb.cdw4I

Source: UGC

Stunned, the fan began recording it as he chased the gaffer for a picture.

The excited fan kept screaming his request out until Pep eventually slowed down and stopped his bicycle.

Pep had fear, nervousness and discomfort all written on his face as he drew close to the fan while heading in the opposite direction on foot.

Ignoring the coach's rattled look, the fan still insisted that he wanted a picture. Pep didn't stop, leaving the fan with only the video recording he made of them.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens reactions

Ryan said:

"Maybe don't chase someone down on your bike when it's pitch black out lad, common sense goes a long way."

Myles Broomes said:

"You can't chase people through the streets shouting their name like that, no wonder he looked confused...."

user8406605651516 said:

"Don't chase after people whilst trying in the middle of the night man, Pep thought he was gonna get shanked."

Bro said:

"Yeah that was funny tbh but man don’t approach people like that I mean he had every right to get mad."

Rocio Aucallanchi said:

"The fact that this guy doesn’t get how Pep felt is so scary. Why does he have to take a picture with you? Why?"

B ✨ said:

"No need to be rude to him in the first place and then say oh I just want a picture."

Star-struck fan sheds tears as he meets Sadio Mane

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a on seeing ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

Sadio, in his usual humble self, hugged the man as a show of acknowledgement of his love for him as an international football star.

One of the people that commented on the video, Omar Hassan, offered an English translation of what the fan was telling Sadio Mane:

"Translation: They guy is telling mane to not leave Liverpool and sign the contract asap … he’s best days are yet to come. Hope to win the World Cup."

Source: Legit.ng