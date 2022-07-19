Mahvash Leghaei had gotten married to her husband when a guest opened celebratory gunfire

The bride was a social worker who helped drug users and addicts beat their addictions

Her family honoured her wishes of donating her body organs after her death and three recipients have received the organs

A happy marriage ceremony turned into tragedy after the bride was shot and killed by a stray bullet.

A bride identified as Mahvash Leghaei tragically died at her wedding after being hit by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire. Photo: Newsflash.

Celebratory gunfire

Mahvash Leghaei had said "I do" to her husband when a guest marked the celebratory mood by shooting in the air.

The 24-year-old bride was shot in the head after the celebratory gunfire backfired fatally hitting her.

According to New York Post, two other male guests were also injured in the tragic twist of events at the wedding.

The shooter's deadly firearm display was from an unlicensed hunting gun.

Following the incident, the shooter who is reportedly the groom's cousin fled the scene with the weapon but was apprehended by police shortly afterwards.

Mehdi Jokar, an Iranian police spokesperson said:

“We had an emergency call of a shooting at a wedding hall in Firuzabad city and officers were dispatched immediately."

The police representative stated that the celebratory exercise is banned and any person found to have flouted rules will be dealt with according to the law.

