A couple who refused to give up in their quest to have children has finally received the blessing of twins after many failed attempts

According to the new father who shared the impressive story on Twitter, the kids were born minutes apart from midnight on the 22nd and 23rd of July

Gary O'Keeffe, a new father, has shared the story of how he and his wife received the blessing of twin babies after many failed attempts at having kids.

The proud dad shared the photos of his new kids on Twitter to the applause of many who congratulated him and his wife.

The news of the birth of the babies and their photos have gone viral on Twitter. Photo credit: @GaryOKeeffe.

It has been a long journey

The journey to having the kids was fraught with many failures, and the story as shared by Gary has made many emotional.

According to him, they suffered many failed IVFs and three miscarriages before the arrival of their bundles of joy.

Born two days apart

Interestingly, the cute babies were born minutes apart, with one arriving before midnight of 22nd July and the other arriving five minutes after midnight on the 23rd.

He wrote while sharing the good news on Twitter:

"After years of trying, countless cycles of IVF and 3 miscarriages, our rainbow babies finally arrived. One a few minutes before midnight on the 22nd and another five minutes after midnight on the 23rd. Welcome to the world Jared and Maisie."

See his Tweet below:

Twitter users react

@JoCorbishley said:

"Congratulations on their births. Our journey unfortunately ended unsuccessfully which is why when I see news like this it makes my heart burst with love and admiration that you kept going."

@amatterhun commented:

"And they get separate birthdays and star signs!!! Brilliant."

@AshleyEStumvoll

"Oh my gosh! My sister and I have the same birthdays. We just turned 30. I was born about 20 minutes before midnight on July 22. She was born just after midnight on July 23. We’ve always celebrated separately and loved it."

