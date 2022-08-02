A young man named Jimmy Amisial found a kid in the trash in 2017 and promptly picked him up for safe keeping

He took the kid home to his mother, fed and clothed him before eventually taking him to see a doctor for health checks

Five years later, the police could not find the baby's parent, and Jimmy is now legally adopting the kid who is now five

A Jamaican man named Jimmy Amisial is officially adopting a child he picked from the trash in 2017. He made the hard decision to adopt the baby and put effort into raising him in conjunction with his (Jimmy's) mother.

He had picked up the baby where he was dumped by an unknown parent and took him to his mother who cared for him.

Jimmy shows off the kid. Photo credit: Jimmy Amisial / SWNS.

Jimmy is still a student

Jimmy, a student of Texas State University, had to adopt the child, who is now 5, since the police could not find his biological parents.

After adopting the kid back then, he continued his studies at TSU but regularly traveled home to check on him as he is being cared for by his mother, Elicie.

According to Jimmy, adopting the kid was never an easy decision since he is still a student, but he had to take a leap of faith.

He told The Sun:

“I had to do what I had to do when no one else wanted to do it, and I’m so grateful for the past four and a half years.

“I truly do feel like a father, and I’m excited to put pen to paper and make Emilio my son — I just need to raise the money first.”

The little boy who is named Emilio has grown.

