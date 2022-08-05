There was pandemonium at a funeral occasion after a lady took to the podium to share the deceased's last words

According to the lady, she spent three days with the deceased and had inquired from him why he is no more

She alleged that the deceased whose name she gave as Paul accused his wife of ''putting stuff in his food''

A lady caused a commotion at a funeral after she said the last words the deceased allegedly revealed to her.

In a video shared by @natnats41 on TikTok, the lady took to the podium as she addressed the mourning gathering.

She claimed to have spent 3 days with the deceased. Photo Credit: TikTok/@natnats41

She started by rolling out the names of the deceased's children before dropping the bombshell on the late person's alleged killer.

The lady who claimed to have spent three days with the deceased said she asked him why he is ''over there" and he said that his life was "cut short."

She furthered that the deceased named Paul told her that his wife was "putting stuff in his food."

This statement led to chaos on the occasion.

Social media reactions

Elias Jlb Samuels said:

"The pastor gets ratings for his attempts at trying to settle the people, he said “this is directly an attack of the enemy!” AMEN."

Just Jorden said:

"The priest deserves an award for keeping this situation calm because WOW."

Desperado said:

"From the start it was like the beginning of a really good TV drama the comments in the background got me .

"Paul had 5 children '6' 'I was first.''

BLOSSOM said:

"This is a fear at a funeral … just sittin waiting what they come out with … well probably best at the service than the after function i suppose."

Missyfoodworld3 said:

"I'm not gonna lie but if I was there & heard that I probably would have bust out laughing forgetting where I was thinking I'm watching jerry springer."

