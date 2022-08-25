A pilot, Captain Lawrence, has made a video of himself flying an aerobatic plane, also known as a stunt aircraft, and making air displays

During his flight, the earth could be seen rolling in the man's background as he performed different moves

Many people were in awe of what he did, while some said he could not fly as good as a military pilot

A professional aerobatic pilot, Captain Lawrence, has shared a video he recorded of himself as he was hundreds of feet away from the earth in his plane.

In the clip, Lawrence manoeuvred the aeroplane in ways that only professionals could do, making the aircraft turn upside down.

The man's stunt skill as a pilot amazed many people online. Photo source: TikTok/@captlawrencenz

Aerobatic plane

It should be noted that the aeroplane involved is an aerobatic plane and not the common passenger aeroplane. He is a professional air stuntman with his full profile here.

Many people who reacted to the video said that even though what he did looked scary, it was all fun too.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

802ram said:

"People think that just because it’s not a fighter jet, it can’t pull 7 g, it pulls quicker than a jet can."

Matiu said:

"I’m passing out for sure. But it looks fun!!!!"

Ryan said:

"Man just went from 2022 to like 2060 and back."

Brian said:

"Yeah that’s not 7.5, you pulled for 3 seconds, leave the really flying to the military, stay in your lil civilian lane."

le tatus said:

"Aerobatic planes can actually go up to 12Gs... crazy how the people in the comments always think they know better."

Brendan Johnson said:

"When will these kids realize that stunt planes can pull G’s faster than jets."

Refueling during flight

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the US military flaunted how it is really upgrading its combat power. The country’s navy achieved a record it had never got before.

In a video, an unmanned drone fueled a fighter jet called F/A-18. In the short clip, the plane maintained mid-air slow speed as a drone stayed in its front.

It was gathered that the drone called MQ-25 Stingray was able to fuel the jet with a probe-and-drogue method.

