Kanye Reportedly Deletes Hilarious Instagram Tribute to Queen Elizabeth Rocking Yeezy Shades in Edited Pic
- American rapper Kanye West took to social media shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death to pay tribute to her
- Ye, on the other hand, took a different approach by not posting a sad tribute but rather one that his followers found amusing
- Everyone who saw the now-deleted Instagram post wants it back because Ye posted a more respectful one this time
The death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves around the world, but it appears that not everyone is in mourning.
Kanye West allegedly paid tribute to the Queen by posting an edited photo of her wearing Yeezy shades on Instagram. Kanye even dropped his feud with Pete Davidson after the Queen's death reminded him that life is short and precious.
YEN.com.gh did not see the post, as many claimed Kanye deleted it. However, after much digging on social media, Twitter user @floricientaxsel shared the post, which many netizens found amusing.
Queen Elizabeth II: Oliver Khan Gives Hilarious Tribute To British Monarch; Dresses In Red Mourning Cloth
Kanye West redeemed himself after deleting the original post by sharing a more depressing version on Instagram:
Netizens react to Kanye West's post
@livinliketony said:
"Post the one with the YZY shades again."
@11krish wrote:
"First post was better."
@jan_kabello shared:
"Ye is the new king of England."
@visualzjr posted:
"The last post is deleted lol"
@starrypetals_ replied:
"His lawyers texted him for real "
@angel_monke commented:
"Don't think we forgot "
@skrapie_79 also said:
"I'm Glad I got that last pic in time "
@saraahsteele added:
"Repost the one with the yzy shades "
Meanwhile, popular South African website, Briefly previously reported that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, 8 September, at the age of 96, at her Balmoral Palace. People from all over the world, including Mzansi's celebrities, have taken to social media to mourn the Queen's death.
Boity Thulo was one of the South African celebrities who spoke about the Queen on Twitter shortly after her death. Instead of writing an emotional long tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Boity used humour to numb the pain and bring laughter to the sad people on the timeline.
