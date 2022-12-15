A cute baby with bad eyesight was so happy when she was given glasses and her sight improved

A video of a kid whose eyesight was bad from birth had the biggest surprise of her life when she was taken to an optician.

At the optician's place, her eyes looked squeezed up, giving the baby a frown. She fought an attempt to touch her eyes.

Baby surprised at improved eyesight

When she was given her recommended glasses, the baby's reaction suddenly changed. She opened her mouth in big surprise as she wondered at the things she could now see clearly.

Many people on TikTok got so emotional at the way she dramatically reacted to her improved eyesight.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 20,000 comments and over 800,000 likes.

Mommaj_65 said:

"Wow...the amount of processing going on in that beautiful little mind."

MrRizzo said:

"Bubbles has a baby :) adorable..."

Stan the man said:

"My daughter wouldn’t take hers off for years even while in bed. She was scared she wouldn’t see again. She had hers from about 5 months."

Shell 143 said:

"I'm crying tears of joy for this beautiful little girl."

Dj Jason Allan said:

"This is one of the best videos i have ever seen on tiktok ever!"

KatieWBT said:

"Thats the sweetest thing ever! As a fellow glasses wearer, this exactly how I looked at the world like WHAT? YOU SEE LEAVES ON TREES?"

