Lucas Helmke broke Daniel Scali's previous record of 3,182 push-ups which he had set in April 2022

The new title holder has ambitious plans for the future as he aims to break at least one record each year moving forward

Jarrad Young, also from Australia, had previously held the record for the most push-ups and had broken it three times in 2018, with 2,806 and 3,054 push-ups in 2021

Lucas Helmke, an accountant by profession and a devoted father, has proven that nothing is impossible by breaking the most push-ups in an hour, breaking the world record.

Australian man Lucas Helmke has smashed the world record with over 3,200 push-ups in an hour. Photo: Guinness World Records.

Iron man

The barrel-chested Australian from Brisbane performed an incredible 3,206 push-ups in one hour, which equates to an average of over 53 push-ups every minute.

According to the Guinness World Records, Helmke’s attempt took place in his old powerlifting gym, Iron Underground in Brisbane, where he broke the push-ups down into 30-second sets, aiming to complete 26 push-ups in each one.

Lucas was required to maintain perfect form for each push-up, or they wouldn’t count towards the record total.

No bending knees, waist

The body must remain straight throughout, meaning there can be no bending at the knees or waist.

CNN reported that Lucas told Guinness World Records that he wanted to inspire his one-year-old son to believe that anything is achievable with hard work and dedication.

He said:

“This will be the first record I wish to set off a number of other push-up records."

Helmke’s determination and rigorous training regimen paid off, as he smashed the previous record of 3,182 set by another Australian man just a year earlier.

Helmke’s excellent form resulted in only 34 of his push-ups being discounted, an impressive accomplishment considering he was attempting to break a world record by going as fast as possible.

