The world's most expensive number plate has been officially launched

A Dubai driver has made history for buying the world's most expensive number plate during a public auction held at Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah

The number plate "P-7" was sold for a whopping $15 million, which translates to GH¢177,057,870, a testament to the extravagant lifestyle people lead out there

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dubai is known for its luxurious lifestyle, and it seems that its residents will go to any length to stand out from the crowd.

Dubai Driver Spends GH¢177,057,870 on World's Most Expensive Number Plate:"P-7"

Source: UGC

The latest example of this is a Dubai driver who spent a staggering GH¢177,057,870 on the world's most expensive number plate - "P-7."

According to the Guinness World Records, the plate was bought during an auction held at Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah meant for charity.

The funds generated from the sale were directed towards the One Billion Meals initiative, spearheaded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the UAE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The campaign was undertaken with the aim of assisting marginalized individuals worldwide during the sacred month of Ramadan.

Personalised number status symbol in UAE

Dubai is known for holding auctions for unique number plates, and many people in the UAE consider owning a personalised number plate as a status symbol.

The purchase of the world's most expensive number plate by the Dubai driver is a testament to the extravagant lifestyle of the city's residents.

However, the GH¢177,057,870 price tag for "P-7" registration number is unprecedented and has made headlines around the world.

While some people may see this purchase as frivolous, others see it as an investment given that the value of unique number plates has been known to appreciate over time.

Other expensive number plates

CBS News reports that apart from Dubai, other countries have also made news on matters of opulent auctions for special license plates.

Earlier this year, there was a Lunar New Year auction for several vanity plates in Hong Kong where the letter R was sold for about $3.25 million (KSh 443 million).

Before that, the letter W sold at an auction in 2021 for $3.3 million (KSh 450 million), according to the country's Transportation and Logistics Bureau.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if "P-7" which has once again put Dubai in the spotlight on matters of extravagance will hold its value in the future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke