A group of women in a video has demonstrated that happiness is free for whoever needs it irrespective of their age

In an interesting video, the women entertained people as they acted like kids by playing slides over a stairway

Among those who reacted to the video were people who wondered if the women never had much fun while growing up

A video showing a group of mothers behaving like kids as they had much fun on the staircase has gone viral.

In the short clip posted by @instablog9ja, the women dressed in full attires could be seen sliding over the staircase as they took turns to enjoy the thrill.

Women have fun as they slide over staircase. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Did someone ask them to?

While going at it after each other, the women screamed in delight. Many people who reacted to the video wondered whose instructions they were acting on.

People who believed someone may have instructed them to do such formed their idea from the fact that a group of adults could not just be acting out of character in a coordinated manner.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4,000 comments with more than 44,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

official_vee_hive said:

"Many of our mothers didn’t know what happiness meant. They didn’t have a good life. Lived under the shadows of others."

grandland_properties said:

"Are you sure that’s not what their pastor asked them to do."

davidobot01 said:

"I hv seen someone's mom but I will not talk."

jodollarss said:

"Wooh..if u not gonna match up my vibe like this as my friend..biko avoid me."

femispiin said:

"Shweeet. There’s a “child” in every adult."

pretty_ezi said:

"These ones were not opportune to play as a child."

Two women cause chaos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a viral video showing two women unmoved in their cars as a long queue of vehicles formed behind them has stirred massive reactions on social media.

A Nigerian man who was filming them said that the women have held traffic for more than an hour as they tried to prove their right of way.

When another woman approached them to beg them to allow other cars to pass, the man filming said there was no need for that, adding that the police would soon step in.

Source: Yen