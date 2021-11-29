A beer parlour in the UK has stopped some of its 'troublesome' customers from coming into the pub

While their offence was not made known, a list has their funny nicknames which may suggest some of their misdemeanours

People who reacted to the list found the act of giving hilarious and outright ridiculous nicknames to customers funny

An unnamed beer parlour in the UK has stirred massive reactions on social media after a list showing customers it barred from its premises surfaced online.

The pub gave funny names to every customer it considered unworthy of its parlour. A particular customer was called "Fat Paul", while another got the nickname "Adam the deaf guy," YEN News reports.

The list was titled "still barred" to show the customers would not be returning anytime soon. Photo source: @dailystar

Everybody had a funny nickname

More than 15 people were asked to stop coming to the bar without any concrete reason. However, a part of the list reads "staring pervert."

There is no shortage of funny names on the list, another person was outright called 'drunk'. According to the media, someone said:

"If you're a troublesome regular in a pub, chances are the staff have a title for you."

See the list below:

YEN News compiled some of the reactions below:

sophiegarrison said:

"@abovetheunderscore bet some of these would be worthy of your list.

tobikeet78 said:

"I fit in to most those categories."

TWN News reports that Reedit member said:

"Can we organise a live video steam. This is the Big Brother show the world needs."

