A video in which a vibrant plus-size woman scattered the dance floor with her heated dance moves has gained traction online

The video shows the woman confidently displaying her leg work with energy to the delight of wedding guests

Social media users showered encomiums on the woman as they marvelled at the ease at which she carried herself while showing off cool moves

A plus-size woman stole the show at the wedding reception of a couple with her energy-filled and impressive dance moves, becoming the joy and life of the occasion.

The woman, surrounded by wedding guests, including the groomsmen, had taken over the dance floor as she confidently displayed her leg works with intense energy.

In a video widely circulated online, the plus-size woman whose identity was not shared along with in clip sported an outfit with bright colours.

Intense moments on the dance floor

At a point during her eye-catching dance moves, she took off her heels to show off her leg work without any difficulty.

One of the groomsmen later joined the woman to challenge her, but she defeated him effortlessly.

In the video online, one could hear a voice-over asking if there was any challenger to take on the lady.

Social media reacts

@Nana_kay_boboshanty said:

''This one dierr, I am sure she was the enter pee in SHS.''

@Littlelovegh commented:

''She is just happy not the rice.''

@Abena_ephraim said:

''Wow, she makes me remember those days.''

