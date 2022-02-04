Men form long queue to compete over pretty lady Who said she had no Valentine

A South African woman took to social media to post attractive photos of herself and further indicated that she had no Valentine this year

Valentine’s Day is an annual celebration of love and the single woman was sad she would be left out of the occasion

The post was met with several witty and flirtatious responses from Mzansi men who showed romantic interest in her

A young woman named Karabo (@ngilosii) had jaws dropping after sharing a post on social media of her photos along with a caption indicating that she has no Valentine this year.

A beautiful single woman shared that she has no Valentine this year. Image: @ngilosii/Twitter

“I’m nobody’s Valentine again this year,” she said.

The tweet features three attractive photos of herself and Mzansi men could barely contain themselves. Many responded with witty pick-up lines in hopes to get the young woman’s attention and perhaps even change her Valentine’s status before the 14th of February.

Valentine’s Day is named after Saint Valentine, a Catholic priest who lived in Rome in the 3rd Century. The day has been marked as a celebration of love where lovebirds openly and publicly express their love for one another.

In this new day and age it often involves loud displays of affection such as huge bouquets of flowers, romantic set-ups, special dinners and luxury gifts. Which is why it's no surprise some are sad at the thought of being left out of such an occasion.

Online users responded with their funny and flirtatious comments on the tweet:

@der_slp said:

“It’s because you are ignoring DMs.”

@webster1103 wrote:

“I have a friend and he’s been single for 6 months now.”

@Thembeka8010 asked:

“Ungangikholwa uma ngingakutshela ukuthi ngeke ufe (Would you believe me if I told you that won’t die)?”

@theFitnessPrii commented:

“There's still a few days to go.. Maybe he'll ask on the 13th.”

@Tsephangmkh1 said:

“Ah wena you my type mfana.”

@gracenchabeleng reacted:

“It's good for your health.”

Mzansi man buys bae a new whip for Valentine's Day

YEN.com.gh previously reported that on Sunday, 14 February last year, South Africans all over celebrated Valentine's Day. While many ladies were treated to flowers and sweet treats, some lucky women were treated to big gifts like cars.

Twitter user @Kulani_Cool shared a post about one such a lucky lady who got a car as a Valentine's Day gift.

In the pictures that were shared by the Twitter influencer, the young lady, who looks very excited indeed, kisses her man in one frame and in another frame even gives her brand-new Polo with a loving kiss on the bonnet.

"He bought her a car as Valentine's Gift. Olympics," @Kulani_cool captioned the post.

