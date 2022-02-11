CEO of Ella Cadie Jewellery a brand based in Ghana, and other delegates were recently in Italy for an exhibition

Samuela Ablerdu together with her team were sponsored by the Italian Trade Agency to take part in the prestigious event

The objective of the exhibition was to reveal a selection of fashion & jewellery trends curated for the global market

The renowned entrepreneur and fashionista in the field of jewellery graced Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition 2022 was held in faraway, Milan, Italy.

The global exhibition is held annually to showcase fashion and jewel trends, the event also allows fashion and jewellery entrepreneurs to travel from various destinations to be a part of the occasion.

HOMI Fashion & Jewels is a three-day exhibition event that commenced on Friday, March 11th with the closure of the event on Monday 14th March 2022.

The main objective is to reveal a selection of fashion & jewellery trends curated for the exhibition and the global market.

The exhibition was full of nonstop activities had delegates touring exhibition booths, engaging with manufacturers, and networking with brands.

Samuela Ablerdu, CEO of Ella Cadie Jewellery a brand based in Ghana, and other delegates received flight tickets, accommodation, etc from the Italian Trade Agency as sponsorship to be a part of the event.

