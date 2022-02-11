A man has stirred reactions on social media after a video showed his fast response to a perceived trick

While buying ice cream from an oyinbo, the man quickly grabbed the hand of the seller, thinking he was about to be tricked

Nigerians on Instagram said the black man meant business and he was not just going to have to be a plaything

A viral video showing a Nigerian man's reaction while getting ice cream from a white man abroad has stirred massive comments online.

Before the man was able to trick him with the cone of ice cream, the man was fast enough to grab the seller's hand.

The ice cream seller was shocked that his hands were grabbed. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

He was somewhat scared

The buyer reached beyond the ice cream to his hand without thinking twice. His action was so fast that he caught the seller unawares.

The foreigner was astounded and at a point looked fearful that the joke was about to degenerate.

Watch the video below (swipe):

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 11,000 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

michaelcarbonu said:

"I’m sure he was scared for a minute when he grabbed him."

ceemplybecca said:

"Only the violent taketh it by force!"

angel_caily said:

"That guys name must be Femi, they don’t take chances."

alaga_anu_dubai said:

"Our own is always different, the guy self shock."

eriggapaperboi said:

"Them wan use baba catch cruise before."

akureevents said:

"The ice-cream guy didn’t even plan to Trick him."

scottyofficial01 said:

"This is how I'm setting my goals this year. I go catch am for neck."

iam_hansel247 said:

"Na Yoruba man him go be."

Source: YEN.com.gh