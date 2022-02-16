Viral Photos of World's Most Expensive Shoes Worth N8.2 Billion

In October of 2021, the world's most expensive shoes were unveiled for the first time in the city of Dubai

The Moon Star shoes were created by Italian designer Antonio Vietri and contain 30 carats of diamonds and pieces of meteorite

Back in 2017, he showcased a pair of 24-carat gold stilettos in Dubai, worth more than Dh120,000 ($35 k)

When it comes to all things luxury, there are no limits to how far people are willing to go to create record-breaking fashion items.

Italian designer, Antonio Vietri, had the fashion scene buzzing with excitement after he designed The Moon Star Shoes, worth a whopping N8.2 billion (Dh73 million).

The shoes are partly made of 30 carats of diamonds. Photo credit: AFP

According to The National News, the shoes are made up of a solid gold heel, 30 carats of diamonds and contain a small piece of meteorite discovered in Argentina in 1576.

The gold heels were designed in a way that replicates the shape of the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The most expensive shoes in the world were unveiled in October 2019 as part of the MIDE (Made in Italy, designed in Emirates) Fashion Week at the Dubai Marina.

