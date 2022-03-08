Uganda's 'first son' retires from army, sparks presidency rumours

Although Kainerugaba has repeatedly denied claims he intends to succeed his 77-year-old father, observers point to his rapid rise through Uganda's army ranks as proof that he was being groomed for the top job. Photo: PETER BUSOMOKE / AFP/File

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, announced Tuesday that he was retiring from the army, sparking speculation of a potential presidential bid in 2026.

Although Kainerugaba has repeatedly denied claims he intends to succeed his 77-year-old father -- one of Africa's longest-serving leaders -- observers point to his rapid rise through Uganda's army ranks as proof that he was being groomed for the top job.

"After 28 years of service in my glorious military, the greatest military in the world, I am happy to announce my retirement," the 47-year-old general said on Twitter, without providing further details about his decision.

"Me and my soldiers have achieved so much! I have only love and respect for all those great men and women that achieve greatness for Uganda everyday."

He has led Uganda's land forces and serves as a high-profile presidential adviser on special operations -- a role that extends into the political sphere.

An avid user of social media, Kainerugaba regularly lands in the crosshairs of controversy, often tweeting on foreign policy.

Most recently, he diverged from the African Union in announcing his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, tweeting last month: "The majority of mankind (that are non-white) support Russia's stand in Ukraine. Putin is absolutely right!"

Kainerugaba's foreign policy interventions have not been limited to social media.

He is said to have been instrumental in the recent rapprochement between Uganda and neighbouring Rwanda and also rumoured to have played a key role in a joint operation launched last year by Ugandan and Congolese forces against the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group in the eastern DR Congo.

The prospect of Kainerugaba's elevation to the presidency has aroused the ire of opposition politicians and government critics, forcing some into exile.

Prominent author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija fled to Germany last month, alleging that he was tortured in custody on charges of insulting Museveni and Kainerugaba, who he has described as "obese", a "curmudgeon" and a "baby despot".

On Tuesday, Kakwenza was among those speculating about Kainerugaba's future plans, tweeting: "Where his father will stop, baby despot will begin from there."

"We're doomed if we don't thwart his budding aspirations."

