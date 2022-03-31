Joy As Man Recovers His GHC12.7k From Corrupt Police Officers Who Extorted Him

A man, Emmanuel Chibueze, was riding an Uber in Lagos state when policemen stopped him and whisked him away

With guns pointed at him, they made Chibueze transfer the sum of GHC12,700 through a POS machine

The founder of Behind Bars, Harrison Gwamnishu, stepped in with evidence and was able to recover the sum

The sum of GHC12,700 has been retrieved from the police after officers of the Ogudu Division police station extorted the money from a man, Emmanuel Chibueze.

The retrieval was made possible with the help of Harrison Gwamnishu and his team at the Society Against Brutality and Behind Bars.

Chibueze was very happy to have his money back. Photo source: @harrison_gwamnishu

Presenting the cash money to the victim in bunches, Chibueze thanked those who made it possible for him to get his money back from the corrupt police officers.

How it all happened

Earlier on, when Harrison reported the issue to the public relations officer of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, he said that Chibueze was in an Uber when he was stopped at a police checkpoint at Alapere and taken away.

Evidence presented by Harrison showed that the victim was made to transfer the sum into an account. It was gathered that he was threatened at gunpoint.

The director-general of Behind Bars revealed that a POS agent was working with them and they were able to get the details of the person.

Police PR officer fished them out

In response, Hundeyin said that the officers were identified and will be disciplined. He added criminals like them will not be allowed in the police force.

Watch the moment the extorted got back his money:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions the video gathered when it was reshared by Adeola Fayehun:

pompingtonero said:

"It should go beyond recovering the money. File a legal charge against those rogues on uniform."

victoria_k._ola said:

"They will still collect percentage."

chiefoluwaabudu said:

"Shouldn't the policemen be arrested for armed robbery? They had guns when they STOLE the money."

neyoiyo1 said:

"Money retrieved the same officers are left in the system. Normally dem suppose re-Colonize that country."

dmajorofficial said:

"Police are meant to recovery money from criminals....In Nigeria we recover money from the police."

i_was_here_016 said:

"Ijede police station need some checking."

