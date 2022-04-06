A banking job is one of the many white-collar jobs graduates aspire to secure upon completing their university education. For some, it is what fuels their determination to study hard so as to graduate with a first-class or at least a second-class upper degree to be qualified for banking roles.

But some folks who have spent a good number of years in the banking world do not consider it the ideal bus stop and have surprisingly called it quits on their bank works to venture into what many consider menial jobs.

YEN.com.gh spotlights 3 bold and ambitious ex-bankers who left their bank jobs to pursue their passions and burning interests.

1. Kofoworola Alásọòkè

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, a Nigerian lady identified as Kofoworola Alásọòkè sent social media into a frenzy as she announced her decision to call it quits on her banking career and job,

In a series of tweets that went viral, the 32-year-old lady said she got into the banking world as a contract staff in her 20s but was tired of giving excuses for a job she has no love for.

Speaking with Legit.ng on where she drew the courage to resign from, the microbiology graduate said:

"My friends, they are my rock. And more so, my passion for public health cannot be achieved if I'm still stuck in the cubicle. I'm running a master's program in Public Health."

She ventured into also oke weaving and designing while hoping to get ''links to NGOs who do more of public health interventions'' which is where her passion lies.

2. Ali Dahiru

After 6 years of working with a first generation Nigerian bank, a Kaduna polytechnic graduate identified as Ali Dahiru called it quits on his job as a banker.

Ali quit his bank job because of a new venture that caught his attention - bread selling.

Ali who expressed joy at the life-changing decisionsaid his economic status has since risen since he began selling bread.

“I am not ashamed of selling bread as a graduate; those that parade themselves as graduates and do not have a source of income do ask for assistance from me; they should be ashamed, not me.

”I save a minimum of N5,000 daily if my customers did not default in settling my money, but if they do, I save N3000 daily," he said.

3. Fred Mawuli Deegbe

Fred Mawuli Deegbe, a Ghanaian man, got the idea about going into shoemaking after he saw new pair of high-end Pierre Cardin shoes at a store in Ghana and was stunned to hear from a local shoemaker that producing it locally was 'impossible.''

This got the young man thinking and he decided that he was going to change the narrative - causing him to venture into shoemaking in 2010.

As demand for his shoes soared, Fred quit his banking job in 2011 to give his new-found interest and growing shoemaking brand the needed attention.

Man quits his bank job for life by the beachside

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man had quit his high-paying bank job for life by the beachside.

According to @qossi, not only did the individual resign at work, he also moved out of his three-bedroom apartment in the Ikeja area of Lagos state and relocated to Tarkwa Bay.

@Qossi said the individual upon his relocation, took up a job as a surf instructor for tourists that come around to the resort.

He said when this acquaintance of his speaks, you can hear the genuine happiness in his voice.

