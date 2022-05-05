Africa is blessed with a stunning landscape and many natural resources which makes it home to millions of tourists worldwide

Unfortunately, the attractiveness of the African landscape and cities is not portrayed enough in the media and entertainment

We must be proud to show off some of Africa's gorgeous cities that can rival even some of the best well-planned cities in Europe and America

Many Africans are rushing to visit Europe and America for sightseeing when there are equally very appealing cities in Africa that have not been explored enough, especially by other Africans. Some may not know about the beauty that resides in their neighbouring countries which is why they desire to visit the most alluring places in Europe which they see in the media.

Before you make that move to Europe, consider these very good-looking cities in Africa that can make you forget about even stepping out of the continent.

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town is a popular coastal city in South Africa that attracts a lot of visitors all year round. It is home to the famous prison that once held Nelson Mandela captive. It has since been turned into a museum and a tourist site.

Stone Town, Zanzibar

Stone Town, in the island city of Zanzibar, is the oldest part of the city. It was a hub for the slave trade in the times past but it still maintains its architectural beauty, rich history and wonderful culture.

Windhoek, Namibia

A lot of people know very little about Windhoek. It is a small city but the capital of Namibia. It is a relatively quiet city but boasts of many shopping malls, art and cultural museums and nice restaurants.

Marrakesh, Morroco

Marrakesh is one of the most visited cities in Africa by tourists. It is home to the popular Medina market where tourists visit to experience traditional Morrocan food and buy artefacts.

Luanda, Angola

Luanda is the capital city of the Southern African country of Angola. It is actually Africa's second-largest oil producer and one of the cities with the most developments in Africa.

