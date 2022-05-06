Many Africans are now coming up with innovative ways to spice up their business to be above their competitors in the industry

The Sketch Restaurant in Abuja, Nigeria is a unique eating place that does not follow the conventional interior designs of most eating places in Africa or the world

Most people go there to take pictures for social media rather than for the food, which is a testament to how great their interior design looks

What are your impressions about dining in a 2D area? The world is moving at a very fast pace and businesses are trying their best to stay ahead of the curve. This is why the Sketch Restaurant in Abuja has got tongues wagging on social media with its interior 2D concept.

A woman enjoying her food at Sketch Restaurant. Photo credit: Ou Travel and Tour. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The eatery is black and white themed and creates an illusion of a 2-dimensional environment - much like taking a walk through a storybook.

Watch the video of the interior of the eatery below:

The food place has about 10,200 followers on Instagram. Many netizens took to Twitter to express their thoughts on this eccentric restaurant. We have sampled some of their comments below:

the juice lady (@_saabz) said:

Why do I want to colour

Ayo.dart(@vik_linho) stated:

It looks aesthetically pleasing.

Alfa Alimi, the first. (@Supanova_) expressed:

Date night.

The eatery is located at Inside Art-Tech District, 7 Hombori Street, Wuse 2 Abuja. This is one of the most innovative parts of the city.

When you visit the dining place, you get the opportunity to have your picture taken and printed in 2D or 3D. You will then be given coloured pencils to animate your picture whiles you wait for your food.

They have a wide variety of foods ranging from cold beverages to hot colourful dishes. Their meals are a bit pricey but it seems the whole 2D/3D experience makes up for it.

