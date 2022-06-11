A pretty Korean lady has got Nigerians gushing after sharing videos capturing her visit to the West African country

One of the interesting highlights of the video was her dance at a Nigerian wedding she happened to attend

At the wedding occasion, the Korean showed off sizzling steps and moves as she danced hard while wearing heels

One of the fun parts of a Nigerian wedding to guests is the dance period, and a Korean lady made this moment her own in style.

The pretty lady identified as Sunmi Kim had attended a Nigerian wedding when she visited the country.

She showed off her dance skills. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sunmikim.official

She collaged videos from her Nigerian trip and got netizens gushing.

At the wedding occasion, she took to the dance floor in heels and stunned people with her energetic display.

A lady in native wears obviously impressed by Sunmi's showcase, sprayed money on the Korean as she danced.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

iam_korkor said:

"I'm not sure she lives in korea ooo bcos they will be body shaming her. In that country she's considered fat."

Jenn✨ Fashion & Beauty Creator said:

"Ok, but my jaw dropped when I saw you in the red outfit! Absolutely gorgeous !"

temmy said:

"I bet you had massive fun. I trust my people. On that note, pls let them know we have water and don't live in forests."

Afri_inthecity said:

"I know they treated her like a queen too. That’s how welcoming we are. She looked so beautiful."

