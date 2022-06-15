Joseph Ezeokafor aka Jowi Zaza has been seen in a viral video riding in a convoy of exotic cars

The billionaire oil magnate was seen being guarded by an avalanche of staunch-looking security men

Nigerians on Instagram are reacting to the video in different ways, with most of them hailing Zaza as a man of means

Billionaire businessman, Joseph Ezeokafor who is popularly known as Jowi Zaza has turned heads with his exotic cars after he was seen riding into an area with a number of cool whips.

As the cars rolled by in amazing style, his security men trailed behind and kept things in order.

The convoy of exotic cars excited Nigerians. Photo credit: Tiktok/@Tundepeters40.

Source: UGC

Netizens hail him

It is not immediately clear where he was going, but social media users who have seen the interesting video said it is typical of Zaza.

His entourage followed him like a president of a country who just arrived at an airport in the video.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react

@ola_of_lagos_ commented:

"Don’t play with @jowizazaa."

@nierah.nabi said:

"God I must have my own money."

@streetjournalistnaija said:

"Igbo man has to be president, e get wetin dey their brain."

