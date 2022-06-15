A Nigerian man identified as Yebei Opreye has lamented bitterly on Facebook after his car was stolen in Yenegoa, Bayelsa state

The heartbroken man shared a photo of the car while revealing that it hasn't reached one month since he purchased it

Sharing his pain via his Facebook account, the young man promised to deal with whoever stole the car from where he parked it

A Nigerian man, Yebei Opreye, has shared his pain on Facebook after his newly purchased car was stolen from him.

The young man disclosed in his recent post that he purchased the car barely a month ago only for it to be stolen by thieves in Yenegoa, Bayelsa state.

From the photo which he shared, it was observed that the stolen car is a black Toyota corolla which had no visible scratches.

Man's car gets stolen 1 month after buying it Photo Credit: Yebei Opreye

Source: UGC

Yebei vows to deal with culprits

While sharing the photo, Yebei promised to deal with the perpetrators of the act. According to him, he will show them that he is a native of Assaka.

In his words:

"I carry my money buy motor. E never even reach one month, owners don thief am for Yenegoa..no wahala. Is well. I go show that person say I come from Assaka."

People sympathize with Yebei

Juliet Tony remarked:

"This is so bad’ So sorry …..Show them extra pepper my dear."

Erenanyo David noted:

"So sorry dear i pray you find it back. i just saw this post on lindaikejiblog this morning."

Daniel Martins reacted:

"Na wa ohh. Na to track the car."

Jnr Iyabi stated:

"Brother, no worry, we go see am, God dey."

Rachael love reacted:

"So sorry dear."

