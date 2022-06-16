A South Sudanese man has left residents of Eldoret talking after joining the same school as his son to better his language skills

The man, who is a refugee from Sudan, is said to have refused to join Class Seven and instead insisted on joining Grade Three

Joel Majok said he only wants to learn basic languages because he has challenges communicating so he can better his life and that of his family

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A middle-aged South Sudanese man has become the talk of town in Eldoret after he joined the same primary school as his son.

Photo collage of Joel Majok with his son and school headteacher. Photo: Citizen TV.

Source: UGC

The 32-year-old man identified as Joel Majok started Grade Three at Sosiani Primary School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Joel Majok is a refuge from Sudan

A report by Citizen TV indicated that Majok, a refugee from Sudan, said his main goal is to learn the primary languages because he does not speak English or Kiswahili.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"I started school because I want a good life for myself and my family," Majok said.

Majok's eight-year-old son is also a pupil at the same school.

The Sosiani Primary School headteacher Nicholas Kosgei welcomed the move, saying it would also help instil discipline among other pupils who will view Majok as a role model.

"He declined a request to start at class 7 since he would like to understand the basic languages," Kosgei said.

According to the head teacher, receiving the parent in their school will serve as an encouragement to other pupils.

Meet the Ghanaian who Quit School to Learn Robotics and now Teaches STEM

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Jonathan Kennedy Sowah, a self-taught scientist and founder of InovTech STEM Center, is on a mission to help transform Ghana's approach to STEM.

The term STEM includes a group of academic disciplines; science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Sowah travels to schools across Ghana to teach students and teachers the ins and outs of STEM through robotics education.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke