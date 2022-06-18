A delighted mother joined her physically challenged son in celebrating his success as he graduated from the university

Michael Opio from Uganda graduated with a university degree in Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting)

His mother used to carry him on her back from home to school, covering a distance of over three kilometres

As the classic adage says, disability is a different ability, and it should not deter one from accomplishing their tasks or achieving their dreams just like one determined man.

It was an exhilarating moment for one physically challenged man who beat the odds to achieve education success.

Michael Opio had been carried on her loving mother's back since he was young, from home to school.

Blessed day

The painful sacrifice paid off as the Uganda man was high in the sky as he graduated from the university.

"A blessed day in Gulu today as we witness IGF son Michael Opio graduate with a university degree in Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting).

Opio’s mother would carry him on her back over 3kms to school," part of the Facebook post caption read.

The family received a wheelchair donation from Crossroads and shelter at IGF to ease the burden at hand.

University sponsorship

Despite his challenging situation, a determined Opio, with the help of his mother, could complete his primary education.

He also was privileged to finish his secondary education, and his grades were good enough to see him progress in the next phase.

'"(He) enrolled at IGF Business Institute for Certificate & Diploma in Business Administration. Because of his commitment & discipline, we sponsored him to University," the Facebook user disclosed.

Netizens react

Many who saw the posts were touched and encouraged as they trooped to the comment section to leave kind messages.

Phionah Lucy:

"Wow, this has brought a tear from my heart. A mother with a disabled child, whom the LORD kissed 'I love you my son' and is celebrating a milestone many looks to. Thanks, IGF. These stories are heart-melting...blessings, blessings."

Gabby Waller:

"Amazing Congratulations to you in regards to your commitment and dedication.

I pray that your future will be fruitful and blessed for you and your family."

Solomon King Oyenya:

"Congratulations to Micheal Opio for achieving such a great milestone beside his story. I have known him for years and indeed there is no condition that is permanent. Thanks to IGF for impacting his life and the lives of many kids out there."

Blind Lady Becomes First Person to Graduate with Accounting Degree from PSU

In a separate story published by YEN.com.gh, Sam Biyazin graduated with an Accounting degree from Portland State University, PSU, becoming the first blind student to attain the feat in the establishment in 2018.

The Ethiopian-born inspired many with her pioneering achievement as she paved the path for people like herself and abled students alike.

Originally, Biyazin was not born blind, but an accident left her visually impaired at age four, according to Devon Haskins of KGW News.

