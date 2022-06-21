Soccer legend and the President of Liberia, George Weah, has set a new tone in the Buga Dance challenge created by Kizz Daniel

The president took to the dance floor recently and contributed his quota to the viral challenge, leaving supporters in awe

The video of his powerful moves has gone viral after it was shared on Instagram by journalist Aare Dele Momodu

It is not yet Uhuru in the Buga dance challenge as soccer legend, George Weah, has joined the train to contribute his quota.

Weah, who is the president of Liberia recently took to the dance floor and did a good job with the viral song created by Kizz Daniel and Tenko.

President George Weah shows off cute dancing skills. Photo credit: @delemomoduovation.

Presidential moves on the dance floor

The president danced alone in a room and his moves have created a storm on social media with so many fans and supporters calling him a good dancer.

It was as if Weah did not want the whole challenge to pass him by as he jumped on it and showed that he understood the assignment.

He moved his body gently and made funny hand gestures as he did the Buga style in the room.

The video has attracted the attention of Nigerians after it was shared by journalist, Aare Dele Momodu.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

oladeleogunlana said:

"Yes O!!! Bros, when next you're visiting I beg carry me join body."

@desreesventures commented:

"Happiness is a choice and it’s Freeeee."

@angelicerny said:

"Big man Buga way. He is aging gracefully. I still see him as the famous soccer star."

@olaitan8866 reacted:

"African, European and World best footballer in a single year of 1995, Living Legend for a reason."

@tecolesubah commented:

"The president with many many personalities."

@barristerfranklyn said:

"President with swag."

@ohasky commented:

"That's the George I use to know. He sabi have fun.Big brother Dele, kindly help me to extend my greetings to President George."

